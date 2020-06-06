Listen Live Sports

AP Photos: Ahead of Tom Jones’ 80th birthday, a look back

June 6, 2020 12:23 pm
 
For nearly 60 years, Tom Jones has been delighting audiences with stunning stage performances and hits like “It’s Not Unusual” and “Delilah.”

The Welsh baritone who drew comparisons to Elvis turns 80 on Sunday. This gallery of images shot by The Associated Press shows Jones throughout his life and career.

Jones has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, reinventing himself for new audiences over the years.

The flowing shirts and tight leather pants of his early career gave way in the 1980s to black jeans and turtlenecks. Jones has dabbled with other musical styles as well, including blues and gospel.

Jones was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 and for several seasons has been a mentor on the U.K. version of the singing show “The Voice.”

