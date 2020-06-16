Audible best-sellers for week ending June 12th:

Fiction:

1. Once More upon a Time: A Novella by Roshani Chokshi, narrated by Rebecca Gibel, Shiromi Arserio, Vikas Adam (Audible Original)

2. Henrietta & Eleanor: A Retelling of Jekyll and Hyde: An Audible Original Drama by Robert Louis Stevenson, Libby Spurrier – dramatist, narrated by Holliday Grainger, Clive Mantle, Carla Mendonça, Miranda Raison (Audible Original)

3. Forget Nothing by Jason Anspach, Michelle C. Meyers, narrated by Khristine Hvam (Audible Original)

4. Beyond Strange Lands: An Audible Original by David Peterson, Simon Taylor, narrated by Amy Ingram, Michael Fryer, Lisa Hickey, Kevin Spink, Liam James, Sacha Horler, Peter Phelps, Anna McGahan, Richard Davies (Audible Original)

5. Ghostsitter – A Crazy Inheritance by Tommy Krappweis, narrated by Michael Braun, Marc Vietor, Jay Snyder, Dina Pearlman, Cynthia Darlow, Stephen Bel Davies, James Fouhey, Jeena Yi, Jessie Cannizzaro, Kevin T. Collins, Mateo D’Amato (Audible Original)

6. The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne, narrated by James Lecesne (Audible Original)

7. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Hunger Games Novel by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Santino Fontana (Scholastic Audio)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

9. Tom Clancy Firing Point by Mike Maden, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

10. Hell Divers: The Hell Divers Series, Book 1 by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R.C. Bray (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

Nonfiction:

1. White Fragility: Why It’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo, Michael Eric Dyson – foreword, narrated by Amy Landon (Beacon Press)

2. Nut Jobs: Cracking California’s Strangest $10 Million Dollar Heist: An Audible Original by Marc Fennell, narrated by Marc Fennell (Audible Studios)

3. History of Bourbon by Ken Albala, The Great Courses, narrated by Ken Albala (Audible Original)

4. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi, narrated by Ibram X. Kendi (Random House Audio)

5. Herbie by Rich Cohen, narrated by Rich Chohen (Audible Original)

6. Coming Out Party by Nikki Levy, narrated by Nikki Levy, Shangela, full cast (Audible Original)

7. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, 10th Anniversary Edition by Michelle Alexander, narrated by Karen Chilton (Recorded Books)

8. The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success by Kevin Hart, narrated by the author (Audible Original)

9. The Pale-Faced Lie: A True Story by David Crow, narrated by Kaipo Schwab (Tantor Audio)

10. Mindfulness for Children and Bedtime Stories for Kids: A Guide to Helping Kids Understand the Connection Between Their Sensations and Meditation Stories to Help Children Fall Asleep Fast to Create Imagination and Learn Mindfulness by Harper Jones, narrated by Sharon Plummer (Charlotte Brown)

