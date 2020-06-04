Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Listen Live Sports

June 4, 2020 12:27 pm
 
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

4. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

5. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “Plague of Corruption” by Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)

7. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

8. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

9. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)

10. “Securing Avery” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

11. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson, Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

14. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

15. “Say Yes to the Duke” by Eloisa James (Avon)

16. “The Restaurant” by Pamela M. Kelley (Piping Plover Press)

17. “On Ocean Boulevard” by Mary Alice Monroe (Gallery Books)

18. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

19. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

20. “Kindergarten, Here I Come!” by D.J. Steinberg; art by Mark Chambers (Grosset & Dunlap )

21. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

22. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow Cookbooks)

23. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishing)

24. “A Week at the Shore” by Barbara Delinsky (St. Martin’s Press)

25. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow Paperbacks)

