Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

June 11, 2020 1:31 pm
 
2 min read
      

1. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon Press)

2. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic)

3. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

4. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press)

5. “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)

6. “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau)

9. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

10. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

12. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

13. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander (The New Press)

14. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

15. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

16. “The Color of Law” by Richard Rothstein (Liveright)

17. “Hush” by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

18. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

19. “The World Needs More Purple People” by Kristin Bell and Benjamin Hart (Random House Books for Young Readers)

20. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

21. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

22. “Stamped from the Beginning” by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type Books)

23. “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel & Grau)

24. “United States of Socialism” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points Books)

25. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

___

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

