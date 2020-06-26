Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Blaine Kern Sr., New Orleans’ ‘Mr. Mardi Gras,’ dies at 93

June 26, 2020 11:12 am
 
2 min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Blaine Kern Sr., a float builder who was often credited with helping expand New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebration into a giant event known worldwide, has died.

News outlets reported that Blaine Kern Sr., known as “Mr. Mardi Gras” for his decades of work that helped boost New Orleans Carnival celebration, died Thursday. He was 93.

Kern’s wife, Holly Kern, told WWL-TV that her husband loved what he did and was always eager to share the story of Mardi Gras.

“He was an amazing guy. So generous, so kind. He had a love for life and a zest for life that I’ve never seen before,” she said. Kern developed an infection after a fall and died at home, she said.

Advertisement

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Kern was “an iconic part of what makes New Orleans magical.”

        Insight by Swish and Check Point: Learn how the Interior Department’s IT modernization plan is letting the agency train its workforce to be problem solvers in this free webinar.

“What Mardi Gras is today, what our City is today, owes much to him and his imagination, his larger-than-life personality, and his relentless creativity,” she said in a statement.

The pre-Lenten celebration has been big for generations in the riverside city, but in 1947 Kern founded Kern Studios, which constructed elaborate floats that helped distinguish New Orleans’ Mardi Gras festivities from others. Innovations including double-decker floats helped create a spectacle that draws massive crowds every year.

“Everybody’s got a big grin on their face, everybody’s smiling and shouting and having fun, so I figure I’m bringing joy and fun to millions of people,” Kern said in an interview with WWL-TV in 1997.

Kern, the son of a sign painter, grew up poor on Algiers Point across the Mississippi River from the city’s famed French Quarter.

“It would not be an exaggeration to declare Blaine Kern as one of the most significant individuals in the entire history of the celebration of Mardi Gras,” Arthur Hardy, publisher of the definitive “Mardi Gras Guide,” told nola.com.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, South Korea repatriate remains of 147 Korean soldiers