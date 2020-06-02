Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Creator fires ‘Law & Order’ spin-off writer for online posts

June 2, 2020 5:05 pm
 
2 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A TV writer who has worked on “S.W.A.T.” and “Chicago P.D.” was fired from an upcoming “Law & Order” spin-off because of online posts about social unrest in Los Angeles.

Craig Gore was dropped from NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” by franchise creator Dick Wolf.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf said in a statement.

An attorney for Gore didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. NBC declined to comment.

Advertisement

In a post circulated on social media Tuesday and captioned “Curfew…” Gore is shown holding a firearm. In another post, he wrote that famed Sunset Boulevard was being “looted two blocks from me,” and added, “You think I won’t light (expletive) up who are are trying to (expletive) w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again.”

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: VA and DISA provide insight into agency cloud strategies in this free webinar.

As with other U.S. cities, Los Angeles has seen both peaceful protests and violence in the streets following the of George Floyd on May 25. A bystander’s video showed a since-charged white police officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even when he had stopped moving.

Christopher Meloni, the former “Law & Order: SVU” star who will head the cast of “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” pushed back against online critics that referred to Gore as an executive producer, or showrunner, on the new series.

“Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner,” Meloni said online. “I have gotten no word on ANY hirings I have no idea who this person is or what they do.”

Olmstead is a veteran producer and writer whose credits include “Chicago P.D.,” which is part of another Wolf series franchise.

Ice-T of “Law & Order: SVU” tipped his hat to Wolf in a post Tuesday.

“The Big Boss is cleaning house… RESPECT,” the actor and musician wrote.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen at Cannon AFB provide food to fellow Airmen in quarantine

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system