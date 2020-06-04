Listen Live Sports

Dallas Opera postpones opening night from October to March

June 4, 2020 10:24 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Opera is postponing opening night from Oct. 9 to March 5 and cutting its 2020-21 season from five productions to four.

The company said Thursday that Verdi’s “Don Carlo,” which was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will replace Wagner’s “Lohengrin” next season and Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice” has been dropped.

Dallas Opera’s season will open with the world premiere of “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” by composer Joby Talbot with a libretto by Gene Scheer. The season, which also includes Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)” and Puccini’s “Tosca,” has been cut from 24 performances to 15.

General director Ian Derrer said the company lost $1.6 million of projected revenue due to canceled performances in 2019-20. The company said five administrative staff are being laid off, six fulltime positions will shift to part time and two will be furloughed, cutting fulltime administrative and artistic staff from 40 to 26.

The Associated Press

