Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Despite pandemic, MTV VMAs to take place Aug. 30 in Brooklyn

June 29, 2020 1:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will still go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

An MTV spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday that the show will take place Aug. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a briefing Monday, explaining that “the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.”

The announcement comes a day after BET successfully aired its virtual awards show on Sunday, which featured a number of highly produced pre-taped performances from DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more artists.

Advertisement

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site