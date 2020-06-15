Listen Live Sports

Givenchy appoints American Matthew Williams as new designer

June 15, 2020
 
PARIS (AP) — French fashion house Givenchy has named American designer Matthew Williams as its new creative director, its third in three years. The appointment is effective from Tuesday.

Coming two months after the departure of Clare Waight Keller, Williams’ appointment signals a new direction for the once-classical Parisian stalwart that used to be associated with the demure styles of Audrey Hepburn.

Williams, 34, has collaborated with Kanye West and Lady Gaga, and founded street-wear line 1017 Alyx 9SM in 2015. He is reported not to have formal design training.

In a statement Monday, Williams said he was looking forward to working with Givenchy “to move it into a new era, based on modernity and inclusivity,”

He added: “In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope, together with my community and colleagues, and intend to contribute toward positive change.”

Sidney Tolenado, Fashion Group CEO for LVMH, Givenchy’s parent company, said: “I believe his singular vision of modernity will be a great opportunity for Givenchy to write its new chapter with strength and success.”

