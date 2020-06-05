Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

June 5, 2020 6:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; retired Army Gen. Martin Dempsey, a former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter; Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution and founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture; retired Adm. James Stavridis, a former supreme allied commander at NATO.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Attorney General William Barr; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Colin Powell, former secretary of state and former Joint Chiefs chairman; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Wolf; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, a former Joint Chiefs chairman; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz,

