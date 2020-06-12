Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

June 12, 2020 6:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor in 2018.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

Advertisement

__

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Scott; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best; Robert Kaplan, president and CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Lankford; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Carson; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.; Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army medical providers get cheers from hospital staff during farewell ceremony