Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

June 27, 2020 12:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former national security adviser John Bolton; Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N,Y.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Azar, Scott, Bolton.

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of the District of Columbia.

The Associated Press

