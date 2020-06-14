Listen Live Sports

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead

June 14, 2020 8:20 am
 
1 min read
      

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and Indian media reports said.

Initial reports citing police said the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated.

Rajput, who started as a TV actor, made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with director Abhishek Kapoor in “Kai Po Che,” based on the book by Chetan Bhagat.

Social media was flooded with condolences for the actor, with many reacting to the news with disbelief.

“Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, “Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless.”

“I can’t believe this at all… it’s shocking… a beautiful actor and a good friend… it’s disheartening,” actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui tweeted.

Rajput played former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2016 film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.” Among his other movies are “Kedarnath, Sonchiriya” (Golden Bird) and “Raabta” (Connection).

He was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film “Drive.”

Mumbai, India’s financial hub and home to Bollywood, has been grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the business of entertainment to a complete halt in the country.

