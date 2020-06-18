Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Raven-Symoné posts wedding photos, ‘I love you’ to new wife

June 18, 2020 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Raven-Symoné says she’s single no longer.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” Raven-Symoné wrote in a post Thursday that included a photo of her embracing Miranda Maday.

“I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!” wrote Raven-Symoné, whose birth name is Raven-Symoné Pearman.

In another post, she offered thanks to those who helped with the wedding and to “those who understand why it was small during this time.” The photos indicated the ceremony was held in a home’s backyard.

Advertisement

Raven-Symoné gained fame as a child actor in “The Cosby Show” and went on to lead her own series that included “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home.” Her other credits include “black-ish,” “The View” and “The Masked Singer.”

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: NOAA, DIA and the Army provide insight into edge computing for agencies in this free webinar.

A LinkedIn profile for Miranda Maday describes her as a social media manager who has worked in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, including as a personal and executive assistant.

An effort to reach Raven-Symoné’s legal representative for further details was unsuccessful because the law firm was closed Thursday and not accepting phone messages.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG Station Saint Ignace mourns loss of morale dog Onyx