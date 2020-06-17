Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Review: Phoebe Bridgers serves up digital Laurel Canyon folk

June 17, 2020 1:42 pm
 
1 min read
      

Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher” (Dead Oceans)

Phoebe Bridgers manages the neat trick of pulling pop toward the future while honoring the past, such as when she rhymes Memphis with Elvis.

That couplet comes late on “Punisher,” a follow-up to her acclaimed 2017 debut album “Stranger In the Alps.” The new 10-song set features cinematic synthesizers, digital drums, sampling, a vocoder and other contemporary studio finery.

And yet Bridgers’ embrace of the 1970s Laurel Canyon folk tradition softens the sound of computers. The 25-year-old Californian’s alto shimmers with vulnerability, the appeal compounded when her voice is layered in harmony.

Advertisement

The mood is mostly melancholy, as time spent with a diary tends to be. But humor and bravado peek through on dreamy bedroom ballads about coping with dystopia, chasing after tornadoes and bonding over antipathy for an Eric Clapton song. “There’s no place like my room,” Bridgers sings on “I Know the End.”

        Insight by Tenable: A new Federal News Network survey examines risk and mitigation of threats in DoD and how cyber technologies protects core infrastructure.

Skeletons, ghosts and other romantic wreckage make the slightly unsettling, carefully considered audio gauze an appropriately match for the lyrics. But Bridgers is best when she goes organic. Banjo and fiddle give “Graceland Too” a lilt lacking elsewhere, and brassy horns shine like a rising sun on the bouncy “Kyoto.”

Perhaps real instruments will be more prominent in Bridgers’ music going forward, the pop future reuniting with the past.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Farragut shifts colors after a successful deployment