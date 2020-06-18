Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Review: String quartet with Yo-Yo Ma wows again on 2nd album

June 18, 2020 1:34 pm
 
1 min read
      

Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile, “Not Our First Goat Rodeo” (Sony Music Masterworks)

The success of the first album from this string band in 2011 showed there’s a large potential audience for something different.

Because this music is different.

Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer and Stuart Duncan debuted at No. 1 with their first album on Billboard’s classical, classical crossover and bluegrass charts — an improbable trio. On the follow-up “Not Our First Goat Rodeo,” the group again gleefully ignores genre to produce something that’s not merely classical, but unclassifiable.

Advertisement

A goat rodeo is slang for a chaotic situation, and the album title is a nod to the collaborative chemistry necessary to pull off such a high-wire act. It helps that each performer is a virtuoso.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: NOAA, DIA and the Army provide insight into edge computing for agencies in this free webinar.

Along with classical music and bluegrass, the set of 10 original tunes draws from the American folk, Celtic and jazz traditions, with strains of Stephen Foster, Béla Bartók and Bill Monroe, among others. Meter, tempo and key are all subject to sudden shifts via 20 strings of interplay, some composed and some improvised. Miraculously the group finishes each tune together.

While the album comes with lots of musical notes, more liner notes would have been nice — specifically, some commentary from the artists regarding each piece.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen organize personal protective equipment for distribution