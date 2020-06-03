Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Strong earthquake, little damage in northern Chile

June 3, 2020 8:45 am
 
< a min read
      

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A strong earthquake shook northern Chile early Wednesday, but its epicenter was relatively deep beneath a sparsely populated desert region and there were no reports of serious damage or injury.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 quake hit at 3:35 a.m. (0735 GMT), with an epicenter 48 kilometers (30 miles) south-southwest of San Pedro de Atacama and 96.8 kilometers (60.1 miles) below the surface.

Local residents called the Cooperativa radio station to report rock slides and some cuts in electrical service. Emergency officials didn’t immediately report major damage.

The area is a center of mining activity.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
6|3 AFCEA Washington, DC June Luncheon - 5G
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen at Cannon AFB provide food to fellow Airmen in quarantine

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system