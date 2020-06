On June 3, 1964, the Rolling Stones made their U.S. TV debut on “Hollywood Palace,” hosted by Dean Martin.

In 1967, Marvin Gaye and Tami Terrell made their debut as a duo on the R-and-B chart with “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

In 1969, Diana Ross’s two pet dogs were poisoned by rat bait in her dressing room in Philadelphia.

In 1970, Ray Davies of The Kinks traveled from New York to London to change one word in the recording of “Lola.” He changed “Coca-Cola” to “cherry cola” because the BBC banned commercial references in songs.

Advertisement

In 1972, the Rolling Stones began their “Exile on Main Street” tour, with Stevie Wonder as the opening act.

In 1987, “I Want Your Sex” by George Michael was banned by the BBC.

In 1989, Reba McEntire married her manager, Narvel (NAR’-vel) Blackstock, in Lake Tahoe. They divorced in October 2015 after 26 years of marriage.

In 1990, Michael Jackson was admitted to a Santa Monica, California, hospital after he complained of chest pains. Tests showed he bruised some ribs because of a vigorous dance practice.

In 1994, actor Don Johnson checked into the Betty Ford Clinic in Rancho Mirage, California, for treatment of alcohol and prescription drug abuse.

In 2011, singer Andrew Gold died of cancer at his home outside Los Angeles. He was 59. He’s probably best known for the songs “Lonely Boy” and “Thank You For Being A Friend.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Irma P. Hall (“Soul Food”) is 85. Singer Ian Hunter is 81. Singer Eddie Holman is 74. Actor Tristan Rogers (“General Hospital,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 74. Actress Penelope Wilton (“Downton Abbey”) is 74. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 72. Singer Suzi Quatro is 70. Singer Deniece Williams is 70. Singer Dan Hill is 66. Actor Suzie Plakson (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 62. Actor Scott Valentine (“Family Ties”) is 62. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 56. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 55. TV journalist Anderson Cooper is 53. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 52. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 49. Actor Vik Sahay (suh-HY’) (“Chuck”) is 49. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 47. Actress Arianne Zucker (“Days of Our Lives”) is 46. Actress Nikki M. James (“The Good Wife”) is 39. Actor Josh Segarra (“Chicago P.D.”) is 34. Actress Lalaine Dupree (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 33. Actress Anne Winters (“13 Reasons Why,” “Grand Hotel”) is 26.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.