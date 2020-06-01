On June 1, 1926, Marilyn Monroe was born in Los Angeles. Her birth certificate listed her as Norma Jeane Mortenson.

In 1964, the Rolling Stones arrived in New York to begin their first North American tour. The opening date was at a high school stadium in a Boston suburb.

In 1967, The Beatles album “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released in Britain. Two days later, it was released in North America.

In 1971, Elvis Presley’s birthplace — a two-room home in Tupelo, Mississippi — was opened to the public.

In 1973, the James Bond movie “Live and Let Die” opened.

In 1975, the Rolling Stones began their first tour with guitarist Ron Wood.

In 1990, Mariah Carey made her national TV debut on the “Arsenio Hall Show,” performing “Vision of Love.”

In 1991, singer David Ruffin died in Philadelphia of a cocaine overdose. Police said that he had visited a crack house hours before his death. Ruffin is probably best remembered for singing lead vocals on Temptations classics like “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg.”

In 1993, Dan Rather and Connie Chung began as co-anchors on “The CBS Evening News.”

In 1998, singer Scott Weiland (WY’-land) of Stone Temple Pilots was arrested for heroin possession as he walked out of a housing project in Manhattan.

In 2005, singer Jack White of the White Stripes married model Karen Elson in Brazil. Six years later, they threw a party to announce their divorce.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 86. Actor Morgan Freeman is 83. Actor Brian Cox (“Deadwood”) is 74. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 73. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 73. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 70. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 67. Actress Lisa Hartman Black is 64. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 64. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 60. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 59. Actress Teri Polo (“Meet The Parents”) is 51. Model Heidi Klum is 47. Singer Alanis Morissette is 46. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 42. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 40. Singer Brandi Carlile is 39. Comedian Amy Schumer is 39. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 36. Actress Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 29. Actress Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 20.

