On June 7, 1954, Bill Haley and his Comets recorded “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” Big Joe Turner’s version was just about to hit number one on the R&B chart.

In 1958, Prince Rogers Nelson, who became the musician Prince, was born in Minneapolis.

In 1963, the Rolling Stones debuted on UK TV on the show “Thank Your Lucky Stars.” They also released their first single, “Come On.”

In 1966, Roy Orbison’s first wife, Claudette, was killed in a motorcycle accident near Bristol, Tennessee, that Orbison witnessed.

In 1969, the two-record rock opera “Tommy” hit the U.S. album chart. It would become the first Who album to make it into the U.S. top ten.

Also in 1969, the band Blind Faith made its debut at a free concert in London’s Hyde Park.

In 1972, the musical “Grease” opened on Broadway. It had played at a small New York theater for four months.

In 1979, Chuck Berry was charged with three counts of income tax evasion.

In 1982, Elvis Presley’s estate, Graceland, opened for public tours.

In 1993, a New York judge handed down a ruling in the Woody Allen-Mia Farrow custody case. Farrow won custody of a biological son, Satchel (now known as Ronan Farrow), and two adopted children, Dylan and Moses.

Also in 1993, ground was broken for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, seven years after the city won the right to build it. Pete Townshend and Chuck Berry were among those on hand for the ceremony.

Also in 1993, Prince changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol.

In 1996, Wal-Mart discontinued sales of the Goo Goo Dolls album “A Boy Named Goo” because of complaints that the little boy on the cover appeared to be abused. The band said what appeared to be blood on the boy’s face was really blackberry juice.

In 2009, singer Bret Michaels of Poison fractured his nose and cut his lip when a piece of scenery hit him in the face at the Tony Awards.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Virginia McKenna (“Born Free”) is 89. Singer Tom Jones is 80. Actor Ronald Pickup (“The Crown”) is 80. Actor Ronald Pickup (TV’s “The Crown,” film’s “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”) is 80. Talk show host Jenny Jones is 74. Actor Liam Neeson is 68. Actress Colleen Camp (“Die Hard: With A Vengeance”) is 67. Actor William Forsythe is 65. Record producer L.A. Reid is 64. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 63. Singer-guitarist Gordon Gano of Violent Femmes is 57. Rapper Ecstasy of Whodini is 56. Drummer Eric Kretz of Stone Temple Pilots is 54. Guitarist Dave Navarro is 53. Actress Helen Baxendale (Emily on “Friends”) is 50. Actor Karl Urban (2009’s “Star Trek”) is 48. TV personality Bear Grylls (“Man Vs. Wild”) is 46. Guitarist-keyboardist Eric Johnson of The Shins is 44. Actress Adrienne Frantz (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 42. Comedian Bill Hader (“The Mindy Project,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actress Anna Torv (“Fringe”) is 41. Actress Larisa Oleynik (o-LAY’-nihk) (“3rd Rock From The Sun,” ”Boy Meets World) is 39. Actor Michael Cera (SEER’-ruh) (“Juno,” ”Arrested Development”) is 32. Actress Shelley Buckner (“Summerland”) is 31. Rapper Iggy Azalea is 30. Rapper Fetty Wap (WOP) is 29.

