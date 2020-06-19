On June 19, 1952, the celebrity-panel game show “I’ve Got A Secret” made its debut on CBS.

In 1960, Loretta Lynn’s “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” became her first record to make the Billboard country chart. It peaked at number 14.

In 1973, the stage production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” opened in London. Tim Curry later repeated his starring role in the 1975 movie version.

In 1976, Wild Cherry released the single “Play That Funky Music.”

In 1978, the comic strip “Garfield” appeared for the first time.

In 1980, Donna Summer became the first act to sign to Geffen Records, the new label started by David Geffen. Her first release for Geffen was “The Wanderer.”

In 1988, more than 3,000 East Germans gathered by the Berlin Wall to hear Michael Jackson, who was performing across the border in West Germany.

In 1992, “Batman Returns” opened. It pulled in a record-breaking $16.8 million its first day.

In 1996, the Disney film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” made its premiere in New Orleans.

In 1997, singer Bobby Helms died at his home in Martinsville, Indiana. He was 61.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons is 92. Actress Gena (JEH’-nuh) Rowlands is 90. Singer Spanky McFarlane of Spanky and Our Gang is 78. Actress Phylicia Rashad (ruh-SHAHD’) is 72. Singer Ann Wilson of Heart is 70. Keyboardist Larry Dunn (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 67. Actress Kathleen Turner is 66. Country singer Doug Stone is 64. Singer Mark DeBarge of DeBarge is 61. Singer-dancer Paula Abdul is 58. Actor Andy Lauer (“Caroline in the City”) is 57. Singer-guitarist Brian Vander Ark of The Verve Pipe is 56. Actress Mia Sara (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 53. “Good Morning America” host Lara Spencer is 51. Guitarist Brian “Head” Welch of Korn is 50. Actor Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) is 48. Actress Robin Tunney is 48. Actor Bumper Robinson (“Sabrina The Teenage Witch”) is 46. Actress Poppy Montgomery (“Unforgettable,” ”Without a Trace”) is 45. Singer-banjoist Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers is 44. Actor Ryan Hurst (“The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 44. Actress Zoe Saldana is 42. Actor Neil Brown Junior (“SEAL Team”) is 40. Actress Lauren Lee Smith (“CSI”) is 40. Singer Macklemore of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis is 38. Actor Paul Dano is 36. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti (JAK’-oh-moh jon-YOH’-tee) (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 31. Actor Chuku Modu (“The Good Doctor”) is 30. Actor Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”) is 22.

