On June 17, 1965, The Kinks arrived in New York for their first American tour.

In 1967, Moby Grape released five singles simultaneously in their debut with the CBS label. Only the song “Omaha” charted, at number 88.

In 1968, the Ohio Express got their first gold single with “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy.”

In 1978, Jefferson Starship failed to perform at a festival in Germany because singer Grace Slick was unable to go onstage. Angry fans started a riot and caused more than a million dollars in damage.

Advertisement

In 1989, Ringo Starr announced he would tour again for the first time in several years. His first All-Starr Band included Clarence Clemons, Joe Walsh, Billy Preston, and Nils Lofgren.

In 2000, Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson married Kristin Willits in Lexington, Kentucky.

In 2005, Soul Asylum bassist Karl Mueller (MYOO’-ler) died of throat cancer in Minneapolis. He was 41.

In 2018, rapper XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-TAH’-see-YOHN’) was shot and killed as he left an upscale motor sports dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Peter Lupus (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 88. Actor William Lucking (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 79. Singer Barry Manilow is 77. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 69. Actor Mark Linn-Baker (“Perfect Strangers”) is 66. Actor Jon Gries (GRYZ) (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 63. Singer Jello Biafra (Dead Kennedys) is 62. Director Bobby Farrelly (FAYR’-eh-lee) (“There’s Something About Mary”) is 62. Actor Thomas Haden Church (“Sideways,” ”Wings,” ”Ned and Stacy”) is 60. Actor Greg Kinnear (kin-EAR’) is 57. Actress Kami Cotler (“The Waltons”) is 55. Actor Jason Patric is 54. Singer Kevin Thornton of Color Me Badd is 51. Actor-comedian Will Forte (“Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Actor Arthur Darvill (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 38. Actress Jodie Whittaker (“Doctor Who”) is 38. Actor Manish Dayal (mah-NEESH’ dy-AL’) (“The Resident”) is 37. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 37. Actor-rapper Herculeez of Herculeez and Big Tyme is 37. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 33. Actor KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) is 23.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.