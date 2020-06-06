On June 6, 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened, in Camden, New Jersey.

In 1960, Tony Williams left The Platters for a solo career. Williams was the lead singer on The Platters’ hits “Only You,” ”The Great Pretender” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

In 1962, The Beatles auditioned for producer George Martin at EMI Records in London. He signed them to a contract the following month.

In 1968, the Rolling Stones recorded “Sympathy for the Devil.”

In 1969, Rod Stewart signed a solo recording contract with Mercury Records. He had previously sung for the Jeff Beck Group.

In 1971, the “Ed Sullivan Show” was canceled after 23 years. It was TV’s longest-running variety show.

In 1977, Stevie Wonder delivered an unannounced lecture to a class at UCLA studying the record industry.

In 1990, a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, declared that 2 Live Crew’s “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” was obscene. Two days later, a record store owner was charged for selling the hit rap album.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 81. Country singer Joe Stampley is 77. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 76. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 73. Singer Dwight Twilley is 69. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein (FY’-ur-steen) is 68. Actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 65. Actress Amanda Pays is 61. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 61. Comedian Colin Quinn is 61. Guitarist Steve Vai (VY) is 60. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 59. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 57. Bassist Sean Ysealt (ee-SULT’) (White Zombie) is 54. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ”Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 53. Actor Paul Giamatti is 53. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 52. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 50. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 47. Singer Uncle Kracker is 46. Actress Sonya Walger (“Lost”) is 46. Actress Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ”My Two Dads”) is 45. Jazz singer Somi is 44. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 13.

