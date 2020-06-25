On June 25, 1951, the first commercial color telecast took place as CBS transmitted a one-hour special from New York to four other cities.

In 1963, singer George Michael was born in London.

In 1967, The Beatles recorded “All You Need Is Love” live on the “Our World” program, which was seen worldwide.

In 1969, Mick Taylor made his first concert appearance with the Rolling Stones. He replaced Brian Jones, who was found dead at his home about a week later.

In 1984, Prince released his “Purple Rain” album.

Also in 1984, Patti Scialfa (skee-AL’-fah) joined Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band as a backup singer, four days before the “Born in the USA” tour began.

In 1988, Debbie Gibson became the youngest artist to ever write, produce and perform a number-one hit, when “Foolish Beat” hit the top of the charts. She graduated from high school the next day.

In 1992, Billy Joel received his high school diploma. Twenty-five years earlier, he had overslept and missed his English and gym finals.

In 1995, Pearl Jam canceled their tour because of an ongoing battle with Ticketmaster. They objected that the business had a monopoly and charged fans too big a surcharge on concert tickets.

In 1997, actor Jim Carrey and actress Lauren Holly split up. They had been married for ten months.

In 2006, Nicole Kidman married Keith Urban in Sydney, Australia.

In 2009, Michael Jackson died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles. He was 50.

Also in 2009, Farrah Fawcett died of cancer outside Los Angeles. She was 62.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress June Lockhart is 95. Singer Eddie Floyd is 83. Actress Barbara Montgomery (“Amen,” ″The Women of Brewster Place”) is 81. Actress Mary Beth Peil (PEEL) (“The Good Wife,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 80. Singer Carly Simon is 75. Keyboardist-saxophonist Ian McDonald of Foreigner and King Crimson is 74. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 73. Singer Tim Finn of Split Enz and Crowded House is 68. Keyboardist David Paich of Toto is 66. Actor Michael Sabatino (“NYPD Blue”) is 65. Actor Ricky Gervais (jer-VAYZ’) is 59. Actress Erica Gimpel (TV’s “Fame,” ″Profiler”) is 56. Rapper Richie Rich is 53. Guitarist Sean Kelly (Sixpence None The Richer) is 49. Actress Angela Kinsey (“The Office”) is 49. Bassist Mike Kroeger (KROO’-ger) of Nickelback is 48. Actress Linda Cardellini (“ER,” ″Scooby Doo”) is 45. Actress Busy Philipps (“ER,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 41.

