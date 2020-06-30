On June 30, 1952, the radio program “Guiding Light” made its debut as a television soap opera on CBS.

In 1975, singer Cher and rock star Gregg Allman were married. The marriage lasted ten days.

In 1976, police raided singer Neil Diamond’s house. They didn’t find enough marijuana for an arrest, but Diamond did give them copies of his new album, “Beautiful Noise.”

In 1977, Marvel Comics released a comic book based on the members of the rock band Kiss. The band members contributed some of their blood to the ink used in the books.

Advertisement

In 1978, singer Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols released his version of “My Way.”

In 1981, singer Jerry Lee Lewis was hospitalized in Memphis because of a stomach ulcer. After two operations, doctors gave him less than a 50-50 chance of recovering. Within a few months, he was back on his feet.

In 1985, actor Yul Brynner performed for the last time as the King of Siam in “The King and I.” He had done the show off and on for 34 years and more than 4,500 performances.

In 1992, actor Tom Hanks got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He showed up at the ceremony with some of his co-stars from the movie “A League Of Their Own.”

In 1994, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam testified before a congressional hearing concerning rising concert ticket prices.

In 1995, country singer Garth Brooks was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2000, eight people were trampled and crushed to death and 43 injured at the Roskilde (ros-KIL’-deh) festival in Denmark. The crowd had surged toward the main stage where Pearl Jam was playing.

In 2019, rapper ASAP Rocky and two bodyguards were involved in a fight with a man in Stockholm, Sweden. Rocky was later arrested, and President Donald Trump intervened with the Swedish government on his behalf. Rocky was convicted of assault and received a suspended sentence.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Nancy Dussault (doo-SOH’) (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 84. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 76. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison (“Married…with Children”) is 68. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 67. Actor David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio (duh-NAH’-free-oh) is 61. Actress Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 58. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 57. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 51. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 51. Actress Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” ″Boston Legal”) is 49. Actress Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 48. Actress Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” ″Mean Girls”) is 38. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 37. Country singer Cole Swindell (swin-DEL’) is 37. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 36. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 32.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.