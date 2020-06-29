On June 29, 1955, “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley and the Comets hit number one on the singles chart.

Also in 1956, actress Marilyn Monroe married playwright Arthur Miller in Kentucky.

In 1963, Del Shannon hit the charts with “From Me To You,” the first Beatles cover tune on the American charts.

In 1967, actress Jayne Mansfield died at the age of 34.

In 1969, Motown singer Shorty Long drowned in a boating accident. He had scored a hit with the novelty song “Here Comes The Judge.”

Also in 1969, Jimi Hendrix performed for the last time with the Experience in Denver.

In 1973, vocalist Ian Gillan and bassist Roger Glover played their last concert with Deep Purple, at a show in Japan. Both cited exhaustion for their departure from the band. They have since reunited with Deep Purple.

In 1979, former Little Feat member Lowell George was found dead at an Arlington, Virginia, motel. He died of a heart attack brought on by drug use.

In 1984, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched the Born in the USA tour in St. Paul.

In 1985, Mick Jagger and David Bowie recorded a version of “Dancing In The Street” in London.

In 1994, Barbra Streisand set a record for the largest-grossing concert stand. A series of her shows at Madison Square Garden in New York brought in $16 million.

In 1995, actress Lana Turner died of cancer at her home in Los Angeles. She was 75.

In 2003, actress Katharine Hepburn died of natural causes in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. She was 96.

In 2008, saxophonist LeRoi Moore of the Dave Matthews Band was seriously injured in an ATV accident at his farm outside Charlottesville, Virginia. He died of complications from those injuries eight weeks later.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Gary Busey is 76. Comedian Richard Lewis is 73. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 72. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 72. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 67. Singer Colin Hay of Men At Work is 67. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 65. Actress Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 59. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 58. Actress Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 57. Singer Stedman Pearson of Five Star is 56. Actress Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 56. Actress Melora Hardin (“The Office”) is 53. Broadway actor Brian D’Arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 52. Actress Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 49. Rapper DJ Shadow is 48. Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 47. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 42. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 42. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 42. Singer Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls) is 42. Comedian Colin Jost (JOHST) (“Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Actress Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) is 38. Singer Aundrea Fimbres (awn-DRAY’-ah FIM’-bres) of Danity Kane is 37. Actress Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 26.

