On June 28, 1978, members of the band Kansas became the first rock musicians to be named Deputy Ambassadors of Goodwill by UNICEF during a ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In 1986, Wham! played their farewell concert, for 72,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium.

In 1989, actress Amy Irving filed for divorce from director Steven Spielberg in Los Angeles.

In 1990, Joan Rivers won her first Daytime Emmy Award as a talk show host.

In 1991, Paul McCartney made his debut as a classical composer when his “Liverpool Oratorio” was performed in Liverpool.

In 1992, the first National Music Day was celebrated in England. The day was the brainchild of Mick Jagger and included hundreds of events nationwide.

In 1994, the Rolling Stones’ “Voodoo Lounge” album made its debut at Houston’s Astrodome following an Astros-Reds game.

In 2006, Barbara Walters banned Star Jones from the set of “The View” after Jones made a surprise announcement the day before that she was leaving the show in July.

Also in 2006, Charles Gibson appeared for the last time on “Good Morning America.”

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 94. Comedian John Byner is 83. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 75. Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 74. Actress Kathy Bates is 72. Actress Alice Krige (KREE’-geh) is 66. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 57. Actress Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” ″The Single Guy”) is 55. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 55. Actress Mary Stuart Masterson is 54. Actor John Cusack is 54. Actor Gil Bellows (“Ally McBeal”) is 53. Actress-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (BRIS’-bwah) (“All in the Family”) is 51. Actress Tichina (tih-SHEE’-nah) Arnold (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 51. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 51. Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 44. Bassist Mark Stoermer (STUR’-mer) of The Killers is 43. Country singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 34.

