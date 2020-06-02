Listen Live Sports

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

June 2, 2020 11:26 am
 
Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly – 9780316539432 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Hideaway by Nora Roberts – 9781250207128 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105849 – (Pottermore Publishing)

4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105900 – (Pottermore Publishing)

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105856 – (Pottermore Publishing)

6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105894 – (Pottermore Publishing)

7. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105887 – (Pottermore Publishing)

8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105863 – (Pottermore Publishing)

9. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling – 9781781105870 – (Pottermore Publishing)

10. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo – 9780807047422 – (Beacon Press)

