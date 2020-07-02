Listen Live Sports

Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of 7 years

July 2, 2020 7:26 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce Thursday from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole custody of their son.

Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences.

The documents say that Ricci wants sole legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son Freddie.

Ricci met Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, on the set of her short-lived TV series “Pan Am” in 2011. They started dating the following year, and married in 2013.

Ricci is best known for her childhood work in hit films including “Casper” and “The Addams Family,” and for her adult appearances in indie films including “Black Snake Moan” and “Buffalo 66.”

The Associated Press

