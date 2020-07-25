Listen Live Sports

Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73

July 25, 2020 12:19 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Lawyers representing the family of Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist who led the first incarnation of Fleetwood Mac in a career shortened by psychedelic drugs and mental illness, say he has died. He was 73.

The law firm, Swan Turton said in a statement that he had died in his sleep this weekend.

Green, to some listeners, was the best of the British blues guitarists of the 1960s. B.B. King once said Green “has the sweetest tone I ever heard. He was the only one who gave me the cold sweats.”

Green also made a mark as a composer with “Albatross,” and as a songwriter, with “Oh Well” and “Black Magic Woman.”

The Associated Press

