Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

July 24, 2020 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Health Secretary Alex Azar; Eugene Woods, president and chief executive officer of Atrium Health; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Assistant Health Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Rep. Karen Bass, D- Calif.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year