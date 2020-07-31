Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

July 31, 2020 6:37 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health and a member of the White House coronavirus task force; Dr. Nahid Bhadelia of Boston University; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Clyburn; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Georgia politician Stacey Abrams.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Bass; Jason Miller, adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

