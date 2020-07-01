Listen Live Sports

Jay-Z’s Made in America festival canceled due to pandemic

July 1, 2020 12:49 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, won’t take place Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021,” Roc Nation said in a statement.

This year’s Made In America festival was set to take place Sept. 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Roc Nation said tickets for the 2020 event will be valid in 2021. Ticketholders seeking refunds should look out for an email from Live Nation explaining how to get their money back.

“If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase,” the statement read.

The Associated Press

