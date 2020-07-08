Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a new book set for fall, ‘Trust’

July 8, 2020 8:00 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s next book has a unifying message.

Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor had written “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” scheduled for release Oct. 6. According to Liveright, the book combines history and personal reflections in an “urgent and soul-searching” exploration into creating a stronger democracy.

“In order for our country to move forward in the years ahead, it will be more important than ever to build trust — trust in our institutions and leaders, trust in each other, and trust around the world in America itself,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “Now is a time to consider the foundational role trust plays in our democracy, and what it will take to build the trust we’ll need to recover and to advance as a country.”

Buttigieg’s previous book, the memoir “Shortest Way Home” was a bestseller which sold more than 100,000 copies as he became a national figure during his presidential run. His new work arrives a month after the release of “I Have Something to Tell You,” a memoir by his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

Advertisement

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fort Drum Soldier saves newborn's life at local restaurant