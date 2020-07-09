Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

MSNBC appoints Joy Reid as Chris Matthews’ replacement

July 9, 2020 9:20 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC says Joy Reid will move into the early evening time slot vacated in March by former “Hardball” host Chris Matthew’s retirement in March.

Reid, who has been a weekend anchor at the cable news network and lately has subbed in the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot, now has the position full time, will do a Washington-based show dubbed “The ReidOut.”

Reid said she was intent on “bringing in diverse, smart and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”

Reid, who is Black, brings diversity to a lineup popular with liberals that currently has five white men and a white woman as hosts in the hours between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Advertisement

“I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity,” Reid said in a statement.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

Matthews retired on-air in early March following a series of gaffes and an article written by journalist Laura Basset that accused him of making inappropriate comments to her and other women who were on his show.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Norfolk Naval Shipyard uses misting disinfectant to protect employees