No prosecution in alleged 2019 assault on comedian Andy Dick

July 28, 2020 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man arrested last year in an alleged assault on comedian Andy Dick won’t be prosecuted, a spokesman for New Orleans’ district attorney said Tuesday.

Ken Daley, spokesman for District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office, said in a statement that Dick has not kept in touch with prosecutors and hasn’t been cooperative, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Video recorded outside a French Quarter night club last August showed the comedian being knocked unconscious.

Daley’s statement said the case could be revived if Dick re-establishes contact with the district attorney’s office.

“We have long believed that this matter was only a case due to the infamy of the alleged victim,” attorneys Michael Kennedy and Miles Swanson said in a statement on behalf of Hale. “For the first time in almost 12 months, Mr. Hale will be able to rest easy tonight.”

There was not an immediate response Tuesday evening to messages seeking comment that the news outlet submitted through Dick’s website and by email to a management agency.

