Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Phyllis Somerville, actor of stage and screen, dies at 76

July 17, 2020 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Phyllis Somerville, an actor with a lengthy career of roles in film, television and Broadway productions, has died. She was 76.

Somerville’s manager Paul Hilepo says the actor died Thursday in New York City of natural causes.

A native of Iowa, Somerville moved to New York in the 1970s. She most recently appeared onstage in the Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

“She took pride in calling herself a New Yorker but she had salt of the Earth mid-western roots which she was also proud of,” Hilepo said in an email.

Advertisement

On television, she appeared in “The Big C,” “NYPD Blue” and was in films like “Arthur” and was among “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” cast members nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Her last film credit was “Poms,” in which she appeared alongside Diane Keaton and Pam Grier in a comedy about older women who form a cheerleading squad.

In “The Big C,” she played the foul-mouthed neighbor to Laura Linney’s character, a straight-laced history teacher who is given a grim cancer prognosis.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog