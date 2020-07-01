On July 1, 1956, Elvis Presley appeared on Steve Allen’s variety show singing “Hound Dog” to a basset hound. He was forbidden to dance.

In 1963, The Beatles recorded “She Loves You” at EMI’s Abbey Road Studios in London. The song became the band’s second number-one hit in both the U.S. and U.K.

In 1969, Sam Phillips sold the Sun record label, which had been home to Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis at the start of their careers.

In 1970, the syndicated radio show “American Top 40,” hosted by Casey Kasem, debuted in several American cities.

In 1972, the rock musical “Hair” closed on Broadway after 1,729 performances. It had opened in 1968.

In 1975, the Captain and Tennille received their first gold record with “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

In 1981, Steppenwolf bassist and songwriter Rushton Moreve died in a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 32.

In 1983, Bon Jovi signed a deal with Mercury Records in New York.

In 1986, Prince premiered his movie “Under the Cherry Moon” in the small town of Sheridan, Wyoming. The town was chosen because local resident Lisa Barber won an MTV contest to win a date escorting Prince to the premiere.

In 1991, actor Michael Landon died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.

In 1995, disc jockey Wolfman Jack died of a heart attack in Belvidere, North Carolina. He was 57.

In 1996, actress Margaux (MAR’-goh) Hemingway was found dead in her apartment in Santa Monica, California. She was 41.

In 2000, actor Walter Matthau died near Los Angeles of a heart attack. He was 79.

In 2002, The Who played their first show without bassist John Entwistle, who had died the week earlier. The show was in Los Angeles.

In 2004, actor Marlon Brando died of lung failure at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 80.

In 2005, singer Luther Vandross died in Edison, New Jersey. He was 54.

In 2006, the divorce between singers Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey (lah-SHAY’) was finalized.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Olivia de Havilland is 104. Actress Leslie Caron is 89. Actor Jamie Farr is 86. Actress Jean Marsh (“Upstairs, Downstairs”) is 86. Actor David Prowse (“Star Wars” films) is 85. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 79. Actress Genevieve Bujold (ZHEHN’-vee-ev boo-JOH’) is 78. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 75. Actor Trevor Eve is 69. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 69. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 69. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 69. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 69. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 68. Actress Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 64. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” ″Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 64. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 60. Country singer Michelle Wright is 59. Actor Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Homicide”) is 58. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 58. Actress Pamela Anderson is 53. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 50. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 50. Rapper Missy Elliott is 49. Actress Julianne Nicholson (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 49. Actress/writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 46. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 45. Singer-songwriter Sufjan (SOOF’-yahn) Stevens is 45. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 44. Actress Liv Tyler is 43. Actress Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actress Lea Seydoux (LEE’-uh say-DOO’) (“Spectre,” ″The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 35. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 28. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 22. Actress Storm Reid (“12 Years A Slave,” ″A Wrinkle in Time”) is 17.

