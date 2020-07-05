Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Today in Entertainment History

July 5, 2020 12:00 am
 
1 min read
      

On July 5, 1954, Elvis Presley began his first recording session for Sun Records. The result was his first single “That’s All Right” backed by “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”

In 1956, Billie Holiday’s autobiography, “Lady Sings The Blues,” was published.

In 1965, the Rolling Stones held their first American recording session, at a studio in Los Angeles.

In 1969, The Rolling Stones held a free concert in London’s Hyde Park. Mick Jagger read poetry in memory of the late Brian Jones.

Advertisement

In 1975, the Knebworth Pop Festival was held near London, with Pink Floyd as the headliner.

        Insight by Commvault and NetApp: Learn how agencies are figuring out how to be more strategic in making data more valuable in this exclusive ebook.

In 1978, the EMI Record pressing plant in Britain stopped printing the cover for the Rolling Stones’ “Some Girls” album after some celebrities shown in the cover’s mock wigs advertisement complained.

In 1983, bandleader and musician Harry James died in Las Vegas, Nevada, at age 67.

In 1994, Hootie and the Blowfish released the album “Cracked Rear View.”

In 1997, the first Lilith Fair opened in George, Washington. Musician Sarah McLachlan founded the festival, which featured female musicians and female-led bands.

Today’s Birthdays: Musician Robbie Robertson is 77. Singer Huey Lewis is 70. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 68. Singer Marc Cohn is 61. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 58. Actress Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 57. Actress Kathryn Erbe (er-BEE’) (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 55. Rapper RZA (RIH’-zah) is 51. Singer Joe is 47. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 47. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 44. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 43. Singer Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 40. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 38. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 35. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 29.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site