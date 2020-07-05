On July 5, 1954, Elvis Presley began his first recording session for Sun Records. The result was his first single “That’s All Right” backed by “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”

In 1956, Billie Holiday’s autobiography, “Lady Sings The Blues,” was published.

In 1965, the Rolling Stones held their first American recording session, at a studio in Los Angeles.

In 1969, The Rolling Stones held a free concert in London’s Hyde Park. Mick Jagger read poetry in memory of the late Brian Jones.

Advertisement

In 1975, the Knebworth Pop Festival was held near London, with Pink Floyd as the headliner.

In 1978, the EMI Record pressing plant in Britain stopped printing the cover for the Rolling Stones’ “Some Girls” album after some celebrities shown in the cover’s mock wigs advertisement complained.

In 1983, bandleader and musician Harry James died in Las Vegas, Nevada, at age 67.

In 1994, Hootie and the Blowfish released the album “Cracked Rear View.”

In 1997, the first Lilith Fair opened in George, Washington. Musician Sarah McLachlan founded the festival, which featured female musicians and female-led bands.

Today’s Birthdays: Musician Robbie Robertson is 77. Singer Huey Lewis is 70. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 68. Singer Marc Cohn is 61. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 58. Actress Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 57. Actress Kathryn Erbe (er-BEE’) (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 55. Rapper RZA (RIH’-zah) is 51. Singer Joe is 47. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 47. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 44. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 43. Singer Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 40. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 38. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 35. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 29.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.