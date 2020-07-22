On July 22, 1965, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones were fined five pounds for urinating on the wall of a London gas station. They were charged with “insulting behavior.”

In 1967, Vanilla Fudge made their concert debut in New York.

In 1969, singer Aretha Franklin was arrested for disorderly conduct after a disturbance in a Detroit parking lot.

In 1972, the variety show “The Bobby Darin Amusement Company” premiered on CBS.

In 1977, Elvis Costello’s first album, “My Aim Is True,” was released in the UK. It was released in the U.S. in October of that year.

In 1983, Diana Ross performed a concert in New York’s Central Park. A show the night before had been rained out.

In 1996, the parents of a teenage murder victim sued the band Slayer. The suit contended that the band’s lyrics were “satanic” and inspired three teen-age boys to rape, torture and stab the girl to death. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

In 2005, country singer Mindy McCready attempted suicide at a hotel in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. She died by suicide in 2013.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Louise Fletcher is 86. Singer Chuck Jackson is 83. Actor Terence Stamp is 82. Game show host Alex Trebek is 80. Singer George Clinton is 79. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 77. Actor Danny Glover is 74. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 74. Singer Don Henley is 73. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 73. Composer Alan Menken (“Little Mermaid,” ″Little Shop of Horrors”) is 71. Singer-actress Lonette McKee (“The Women of Brewster Place”) is 67. Musician Al Di Meola is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 65. Actor John Leguizamo (leh-goo-ZAH’-moh) is 60. Singer Keith Sweat is 59. Singer Emily Saliers (SAYL’-yers) of the Indigo Girls is 57. Actor-comedian David Spade is 56. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (LAH’-bor-toh) (“JAG,” “Little House on the Prairie”) is 55. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 53. Actress Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”) is 53. Actor Rhys Ifans (EYE’-fanz) (“Elementary,” ″Notting Hill”) is 53. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) is 47. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 47. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 47. Actress Franka Potente (poh-TEN’-tay) (“The Bourne Identity”) is 46. Actress Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Jessica Jones,” “Midnight, Texas”) is 43. Actress A.J. Cook (“Criminal Minds”) is 42. Actor Keegan Allen (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Singer-actress Selena Gomez is 28.

