On July 19, 1954, Elvis Presley’s first single was released by Sun Records. It was “That’s All Right (Mama)” backed by “Blue Moon of Kentucky.”

In 1966, Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow were married. He was 51, she was 21. They divorced in 1968.

In 1973, guitarist Clarence White of The Byrds was buried in California. He had been killed in a traffic accident.

In 1975, country singer Lefty Frizzell died of a stroke in Nashville. He was 47.

In 1980, David Bowie made his stage debut in the Denver production of “The Elephant Man.”

In 1991, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steve Adler filed a lawsuit against the band. He claimed the other members had forced him to use heroin, then made him quit the band while he tried to kick his drug habit.

In 1995, La Toya Jackson filed for bankruptcy, blaming her money troubles on a judgment against her after she cut short an engagement at the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

In 2019, a Pennsylvania appeals court overturned rapper Meek Mill’s conviction in a drug and gun case that had kept him on probation for a decade. A month later, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge that resolved the case.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Helen Gallagher (“Ryan’s Hope”) is 94. Country singer Sue Thompson is 94. Singer Vikki Carr is 80. Musician Commander Cody is 76. Actor George Dzundza (zunda) (“Hack,” “Law and Order”) is 75. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 74. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 73. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (LED’-uhn) (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Actress Beverly Archer (“Major Dad, “Mama’s Family”) is 72. Actor Peter Barton (“Sunset Boulevard,” ″Burke’s Law”) is 64. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 60. Actor Campbell Scott is 59. Actor Anthony Edwards (“ER”) is 58. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 57. Actress Clea Lewis (“Ellen”) is 55. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 49. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab For Cutie is 46. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 44. Actress Erin Cummings (“Astronaut Wives Club”) is 43. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid (“The Kitchen”) is 42. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) is 40. Actor Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 38. Actor Trai Byers (“Empire,” ″Selma”) is 37. Actress Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville,” ″Empire”) is 36. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (ih-BAR’-ah) (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World”) is 34. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence (“Even Stevens”) is 30.

