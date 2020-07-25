On July 25, 1946, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis began their partnership as a nightclub song and comedy act with a performance in Atlantic City. They split up in 1956.

In 1965, Bob Dylan was booed off the stage at the Newport Folk Festival when he began playing an electric guitar.

In 1966, guitarist Brian Jones played his last U.S. concert with the Rolling Stones, in San Francisco. Jones died in 1969.

In 1969, Neil Young made his first concert appearance with Crosby, Stills and Nash. They played at the Fillmore East in New York.

Advertisement

In 1980, Kiss introduced its new drummer, Eric Carr, at a concert at the New York Palladium. Carr replaced Peter Criss, who began a solo career.

Also in 1980, AC/DC released “Back In Black,” their first album with singer Brian Johnson.

In 1990, comedian Roseanne Barr screamed the National Anthem in San Diego before a major league baseball game, spit, then scratched herself. The crowd booed, and she later apologized.

In 1997, Autumn Jackson was convicted of trying to extort $40 million from Bill Cosby. She had claimed to be Cosby’s out-of-wedlock daughter.

In 1999, fires began burning out of control during the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ set at Woodstock ’99. Fans began looting the vendors and pelting police with bottles and fruit.

In 2001, Mariah Carey checked herself into a hospital suffering from an emotional and physical breakdown.

In 2002, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 78. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 77. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 69. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 65. Supermodel Iman is 65. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 63. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 62. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 61. Country singer Marty Brown is 55. Actress Illeana (ihl-ee-AH’-nah) Douglas is 55. Actor Matt LeBlanc (“Joey,” ″Friends”) is 53. Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 53. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen (PAH’-woh LAHT’-joh-nehn) of Apocalyptica is 52. Actor D.B. Woodside (“24”) is 51. Actress Miriam Shor (“Swingtown,” ″Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 49. Actor David Denman (“Parenthood,” ″The Office”) is 47. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”) is 46. Actor James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”) is 35. Actress Shantel VanSanten (“One Tree Hill”) is 35. Actor Michael Welch (“Twilight” films, TV’s “Joan of Arcadia”) is 33. Actress Linsey Godfrey (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 32. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 25. Actor Mason Cook (TV’s “Speechless”) is 20. Actor Pierce Gagnon (“One Tree Hill”) is 15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.