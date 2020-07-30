On July 30, 1954, Elvis Presley made his professional debut in Memphis. It was his first concert to be advertised.

In 1970, The Beatles closed their Apple Boutique.

Also in 1970, the Rolling Stones fired Allen Klein as their manager.

In 1986, RCA Records dropped John Denver from his contract.

In 1992, Motown’s biggest stars gathered for a memorial service for Mary Wells, who died of cancer at the age of 49. Smokey Robinson sang a medley of Wells’ hits.

In 1996, actress Claudette Colbert (kohl-BAYR’) died in Barbados at the age of 92. She won an Oscar for her performance in “It Happened One Night.”

Also in 1996, actor Tom Cruise filed a lawsuit against a German magazine for falsely quoting him as saying he had “zero sperm count.” Cruise later accepted a retraction.

In 1998, “Howdy Doody” creator Buffalo Bob Smith died of cancer in Flat Rock, North Carolina. He was 80.

In 2007, Britney Spears’ divorce from Kevin Federline was finalized. They had married in 2004.

Today’s Birthdays: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 84. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 81. Singer Paul Anka is 79. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 75. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 73. Actor William Atherton (“Die Hard” films”) is 73. Actor Jean Reno (ZHAHN rih’NOH’) (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″Godzilla”) is 72. Actor Ken Olin is 66. Actress Delta Burke is 64. Actor Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 62. Country singer Neal McCoy is 62. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 59. Actress Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is 57. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 57. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 56. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Everybody Hates Chris”) is 52. Actor Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) is 51. Director Christopher Nolan (“Memento,” ″Insomnia”) is 50. Actor Tom Green is 49. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 49. Actress Christine Taylor (“Dodgeball,” “The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 49. Comedian Dean Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”) is 47. Actress Hilary Swank is 46. Actress Jaime Pressly (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Not Another Teen Movie”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 40. Actress April Bowlby (“Drop Dead Diva,” ″Two and a Half Men”) is 40. Actress Yvonne Strahovski (EE’-vohn stra-HOW’-skee) (“Chuck”) is 38. Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 38 Actress Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is 36. Actress Joey King (TV’s “Fargo”) is 21.

