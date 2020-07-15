Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tyra Banks waltzing in as new ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host

July 15, 2020 12:11 am
 
2 min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyra Banks will be showing off her moves as solo host of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

The supermodel, actor and businesswoman who co-created “America’s Next Top Model” will replace longtime host Tom Bergeron and take on the role of executive producer, ABC said late Tuesday.

In a statement, Banks said she’s a fan of the contest’s approach of “fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.”

Banks lauded Bergeron, host of the show since its 2005 debut, as having set “a powerful stage” and said she’s excited to continue the legacy.

Advertisement

Co-host Erin Andrews also is leaving the series, which is getting a “creative refresh” while honoring America’s affection for it, ABC said. Andrews was not expected to be replaced.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

When the show will get to unveil its new approach in season No. 29 remains clouded by the pandemic-caused production halt affecting the return of most TV series.

The announcement that Banks is joining the show followed word Monday of Bergeron and Andrews’ exits. In a Twitter post, Bergeron called working on “Dancing With the Stars” an “incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

Last year, Bergeron drew attention when he expressed concern over the show’s decision to include former White House press secretary Sean Spicer among the contestants for last fall’s season.

Bergeron tweeted then that he had suggested to producers the new season be a “joyful respite from our exhausting political climate” and urged them to avoid “divisive bookings.”

ABC thanked the departing Bergeron for his “trademark wit and charm” that helped the show succeed and Andrews for her sense of humor.

Andrews originally competed as a contestant back in 2010 and returned as co-host in 2014.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Crews fight fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego