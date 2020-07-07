Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

July 7, 2020 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 07/05/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan – 9780385546287 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316420051 – (Little, Brown and Company)

Advertisement

3. Legacy by Helen Hardt – 9781642632231 – (Waterhouse Press)

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

4. The Last Flight by Julie Clark – 9781728215730 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

5. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett – 9780525536970 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Guest List by Lucy Foley – 9780062868954 – (William Morrow)

7. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo – 9780807047422 – (Beacon Press)

8. One Foot in the Grave by Denise Grover Swank – No ISBN Available – (DGS)

9. The Liar’s Wife by Samantha Hayes – 9781786816689 – (Bookouture)

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

10. The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton – 9781982148058 – (Simon & Schuster)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift