US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

July 21, 2020 12:16 pm
 
Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Outpost

2. Trolls World Tour

3. Arkansas

4. Archive

5. Relic

6. Lucy

7. Knives Out

8. 1917

9. Force of Nature

10. Dolittle

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outpost

2. Archive

3. Relic

4. Mr. Jones

5. John Lewis: Good Trouble

6. A Nice Girl Like You

7. The Truth

8. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

9. The High Note

10. Volition

