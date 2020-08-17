Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
‘BE 2.0’: Business writer Jim Collins updates his first book

August 17, 2020 8:31 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Million-selling business author Jim Collins is updating his debut book for the 21st century.

The new edition of “Beyond Entrepreneurship: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company” will be released Dec. 1, Portfolio announced Monday. The new book is called “BE 2.0: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company.” It will include four new chapters and five new essays.

The original work, co-authored by Bill Lazier, came out in 1992. (Lazier died in 2005).

“’BE 2.0′ will provide a singular reading experience, presenting a unified vision of company creation that will fascinate not only Jim’s millions of dedicated readers worldwide, but also introduce a new generation to his remarkable work,” according to Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Collins is best known for “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap … And Others Don’t,” which came out in 2001 and has sold more than 2 million copies.

