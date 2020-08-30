Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: ‘His impact lives forever’

August 30, 2020 9:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, whose death from colon cancer shocked fans, was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards as a hero in real life, not just on the big screen.

Host Keke Palmer said the Sunday night awards show was dedicated to Boseman, who died at the age of 43 on Friday .

Boseman had previously been honored by the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018 for his role as the Marvel Comics superhero.

Palmer said Boseman was “a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did.” On screen, Boseman played Black icons like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Advertisement

“His impact lives forever,” Palmer noted.

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

It’s was the second channel to recognize the impact of the actor that night. ABC aired “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to the actor, followed by an ABC News Special, “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King.”

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired