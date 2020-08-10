Listen Live Sports

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger greet baby daughter

August 10, 2020 4:29 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger say they are “beyond thrilled” and “extremely blessed” after she gave birth to their first child together.

The 41-year-old ”Avengers” actor and the 30-year-old children’s book author announced the birth of daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt in a joint post on their Instagram accounts Monday.

The post included a photo of the hands of both parents and child and a pair of Bible verses; including Psalm 126:3: “The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.”

Pratt also has a 7-year-old son with his first wife, Anna Faris.

The baby is the granddaughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

