Elections panel staff: Keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot

August 21, 2020 5:05 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended Tuesday that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

The staff determined that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 4, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

West is trying to get on Wisconsin’s ballot as a third-party candidate. Staff reviewed his nominating papers and found 2,422 valid signatures. The commission, split 3-3 between Republicans and Democrats, meets Thursday and will decide if West gets on the ballot.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Wisconsin is expected to be a key swing state in the race after President Donald Trump narrowly won the state in 2016.

This story was first published on Aug. 18. It was updated on Aug. 21 to correct that the filing deadline was Aug. 4, not Aug. 5.

